Photo 1137
Someone must have loved their home..
then lost it!
We are without power for the last 7 hours! Sorry for not being able to comment. Trying to upload a few images from my cell. Thedarkroom has a theme "lost love" I thought about it when I saw this house.
15th February 2020
15th Feb 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
sick-and-tired-of-our-situation-here
Casablanca
ace
Very fitting for the title. I wonder about its history. So sorry for your ongoing situation.
February 15th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh I love this image - I wonder what stories this house could tell if only! Those power outages are just the pits.
February 15th, 2020
Wylie
ace
It certainly has lost its love. Nicely done.
February 15th, 2020
