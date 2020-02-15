Previous
Someone must have loved their home.. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1137

Someone must have loved their home..

then lost it!
We are without power for the last 7 hours! Sorry for not being able to comment. Trying to upload a few images from my cell. Thedarkroom has a theme "lost love" I thought about it when I saw this house.
15th February 2020 15th Feb 20

Diana

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Very fitting for the title. I wonder about its history. So sorry for your ongoing situation.
February 15th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh I love this image - I wonder what stories this house could tell if only! Those power outages are just the pits.
February 15th, 2020  
Wylie ace
It certainly has lost its love. Nicely done.
February 15th, 2020  
