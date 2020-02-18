Previous
Stellenbosch golf club by ludwigsdiana
Stellenbosch golf club

in the early evening taken from hole 19.
18th February 2020 18th Feb 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Lisa Poland ace
Gorgeous scene.
February 18th, 2020  
bruni ace
A beautiful golf course, everything looks so lusciously.
February 18th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Beautiful
February 18th, 2020  
