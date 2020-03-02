Previous
Next
Boulders Lookout point by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1153

Boulders Lookout point

with my daughter Katja. The wind was howling and she did not want me to post this photo as her hair and scarf were looking rather wild. I like it though ;-)
2nd March 2020 2nd Mar 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
315% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
I really like the carefree look - and you certainly have a beautiful daughter!
March 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise