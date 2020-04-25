Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1207
A gathering of Bishops
in the Olive trees behind our fence. As we are not allowed to pick them due to lockdown, I think the birds are having a feast.
25th April 2020
25th Apr 20
2
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6th April 2020 11:09am
bishops-seem-to-love-olives
Sandra Davies
ace
Lovely shot!
April 25th, 2020
Babs
ace
They are having a feast. The possums love our olives.
April 25th, 2020
