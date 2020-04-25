Previous
A gathering of Bishops by ludwigsdiana
A gathering of Bishops

in the Olive trees behind our fence. As we are not allowed to pick them due to lockdown, I think the birds are having a feast.
25th April 2020 25th Apr 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Sandra Davies ace
Lovely shot!
April 25th, 2020  
Babs ace
They are having a feast. The possums love our olives.
April 25th, 2020  
