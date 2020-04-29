Sign up
Springbuck
Fortunately some of them come to graze in the Olive grove behind our backyard fence. I don't think they eat the olives though.
29th April 2020
29th Apr 20
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
3617
photos
253
followers
181
following
Tags
springbuck-backyard-olive-grove
Jacqueline
ace
They are so elegant! Greatshot Diana.
April 29th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Beautiful animals..so elegant.
April 29th, 2020
