Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1256
Reed Cormorant
busy preening, sitting on the fountain of darters dam here on the estate.
13th June 2020
13th Jun 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3752
photos
264
followers
191
following
344% complete
View this month »
1249
1250
1251
1252
1253
1254
1255
1256
Latest from all albums
1254
1245
1255
1248
1246
1249
1256
1247
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
2nd June 2020 11:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cormorant-preening-darters
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wonderful capture, so glad you can get out around the estate and capture visions like this again
June 13th, 2020
Annie D
ace
I love watching cormorants - they are a great bird
June 13th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close