Photo 1257
It does not look right
but it sure tasted fabulous.
@jpittenger
,
@jyokota
,
@pistache
before polishing it away, I thought I might as well take a photo of my flopped bread. Next time I will know better than to knead it again ;-)
14th June 2020
14th Jun 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Maggiemae
ace
Its got lots of air in this bread - I'm sure it tastes divine!
June 14th, 2020
JackieR
ace
I always do a second knead and prove Diana. But with sour it needs to be very gentle folding to firm and shape it. You have some fab bubbles there! And the proof is in the tasting anyway!!
June 14th, 2020
