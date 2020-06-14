Previous
It does not look right by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1257

It does not look right

but it sure tasted fabulous.
@jpittenger, @jyokota, @pistache before polishing it away, I thought I might as well take a photo of my flopped bread. Next time I will know better than to knead it again ;-)
Diana

Maggiemae ace
Its got lots of air in this bread - I'm sure it tastes divine!
June 14th, 2020  
JackieR ace
I always do a second knead and prove Diana. But with sour it needs to be very gentle folding to firm and shape it. You have some fab bubbles there! And the proof is in the tasting anyway!!
June 14th, 2020  
