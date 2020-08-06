Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1310
Slowly getting there
but there are quite a few stages in between. As they are dashing up and down between the reeds, I could not focus very well. The dam is in our olive grove, so I will try again after the rain.
6th August 2020
6th Aug 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3914
photos
259
followers
190
following
358% complete
View this month »
1303
1304
1305
1306
1307
1308
1309
1310
Latest from all albums
1308
1299
1309
1300
1302
1310
1303
1301
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
3rd August 2020 10:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red-bishop-moulting-breeding-colours
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close