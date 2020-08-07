Previous
More colour by ludwigsdiana
More colour

coming through and the beige feathers are getting less, as the Red Bishop gets his breeding colours, which is red and black.
7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
PhylM-S ace
so beautiful -
August 7th, 2020  
Sharon Lee ace
lovely
August 7th, 2020  
