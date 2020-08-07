Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1311
More colour
coming through and the beige feathers are getting less, as the Red Bishop gets his breeding colours, which is red and black.
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
2
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
3917
photos
260
followers
191
following
359% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
3rd August 2020 10:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moulting-red-bishop
PhylM-S
ace
so beautiful -
August 7th, 2020
Sharon Lee
ace
lovely
August 7th, 2020
