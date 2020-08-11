Sign up
Photo 1315
Just about ready
for the transformation to be completed. As I do not want to bore you with too many of these, tomorrow I will show you the final result. It's been raining since the weekend, so I am glad I took so many before.
11th August 2020
11th Aug 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3929
photos
260
followers
191
following
1308
1309
1310
1311
1312
1313
1314
1315
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
3rd August 2020 10:45am
Tags
red-bishop-reeds
Elizabeth
ace
I’m enjoying this series of photos. Can’t wait to see tomorrow’s.
August 11th, 2020
