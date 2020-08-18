Previous
Another visitor in the reeds by ludwigsdiana
Another visitor in the reeds

I was rather surprised to find a weaver in the reeds building a nest. They normally build high up in trees.
18th August 2020 18th Aug 20

Diana

PhylM-S ace
You have such interesting flora and fauna - I feel in love with these from your beautiful posts earlier in July. This is a great shot! So clear and sharp. Love his bright eye.
August 18th, 2020  
