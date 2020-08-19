Sign up
The Nest of the Weaver
in the reeds. The only reason I could see it, is because it is still green. The bishops build much lower down and the shape is a longer one. Almost impossible to photograph as it is so well camouflaged.
19th August 2020
19th Aug 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
weaver-nest-reeds
PhylM-S
ace
Did the weaver from yesterday build this?! Beautiful.
August 19th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Very cool!
August 19th, 2020
