Previous
Next
The Nest of the Weaver by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1323

The Nest of the Weaver

in the reeds. The only reason I could see it, is because it is still green. The bishops build much lower down and the shape is a longer one. Almost impossible to photograph as it is so well camouflaged.
19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
362% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

PhylM-S ace
Did the weaver from yesterday build this?! Beautiful.
August 19th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Very cool!
August 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise