Photo 1325
No idea what that was all about
but these two were going at each other quite a while. They were sitting too far from each other to get in the frame, so I brought them closer together.
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
3
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3959
photos
259
followers
190
following
1318
1319
1320
1321
1322
1323
1324
1325
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
19th August 2020 9:56am
Tags
masked-weaver-red-bishop-chatting
Ron
ace
I'm guessing it was:
"Yellow!"
"Orange!"
"Yellow!"
"Orange!"
"Your belly is black!"
"Well, yours is yellow!"
August 21st, 2020
Monique
ace
Fun shot
August 21st, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
"I thought we were wearing yellow today, wth?!"
August 21st, 2020
