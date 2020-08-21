Previous
Next
No idea what that was all about by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1325

No idea what that was all about

but these two were going at each other quite a while. They were sitting too far from each other to get in the frame, so I brought them closer together.
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
363% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ron ace
I'm guessing it was:
"Yellow!"
"Orange!"
"Yellow!"
"Orange!"
"Your belly is black!"
"Well, yours is yellow!"
August 21st, 2020  
Monique ace
Fun shot
August 21st, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
"I thought we were wearing yellow today, wth?!"
August 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise