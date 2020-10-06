Sign up
Photo 1371
All five Camphor trees
that were first planted in 1700 at Vergelegen. Surprising that the stem and roots of one is so much thinner than the others.
6th October 2020
6th Oct 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4097
photos
260
followers
199
following
Tags
vergelegen-camphor-trees
Sharon Lee
ace
beautiful trees.
October 6th, 2020
sheri
Wow, what a history. I've never seen a camphor tree.
October 6th, 2020
