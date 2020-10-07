Sign up
Photo 1372
Driving through the countryside
to get to the next town, Paarl. Hubby had to go and collect some wine, so I tagged along. The fields look so lovely and colourful with all these weeds atm. Look at that little blue car on the left between the second and third tree for scale.
7th October 2020
7th Oct 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
4100
photos
260
followers
199
following
375% complete
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
6th October 2020 1:44pm
Tags
along-the-r44-echium-other-yellow-weeds
Babs
ace
Love the gorgeous carpet of purple.
October 7th, 2020
