Driving through the countryside by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1372

Driving through the countryside

to get to the next town, Paarl. Hubby had to go and collect some wine, so I tagged along. The fields look so lovely and colourful with all these weeds atm. Look at that little blue car on the left between the second and third tree for scale.
7th October 2020 7th Oct 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Babs ace
Love the gorgeous carpet of purple.
October 7th, 2020  
