Photo 1373
Is it a Poodle?
I just had to take a shot of this cloud, every time I looked I saw a different dog lol!
8th October 2020
8th Oct 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4103
photos
260
followers
199
following
5
2
365
DC-FZ80
25th August 2020 1:35pm
Public
cloud-animal-dog
Wyomingsister
Oooh... I see a beluga whale!
https://www.google.com/search?q=beluga+whale&safe=active&client=ms-android-charter-us-revc&prmd=ivn&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjI7MqLnKTsAhX7JDQIHc6kChMQ_AUoAXoECCQQAQ&biw=320&bih=570#imgrc=panYkGrXwF7WsM&imgdii=C83ljpVi9wSNJM
October 8th, 2020
summerfield
ace
i see one of them minions 😀
October 8th, 2020
