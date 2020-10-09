Sign up
Photo 1374
A View from my favourite wine estate
in Stellenbosch, Jordan.
9th October 2020
9th Oct 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
view-helderberg-jordan
Elizabeth
ace
Beautiful view of the vineyards!
October 9th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Wow, that is a spectacular vista--wowza!
October 9th, 2020
