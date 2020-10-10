Sign up
Photo 1375
Dikkop sitting in the wild flowers
in the olive grove. Suddenly there are so many flowers pooping up, even nasturciums.
10th October 2020
10th Oct 20
4
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
4109
photos
260
followers
200
following
1368
1369
1370
1371
1372
1373
1374
1375
1364
1366
1365
1374
1367
1375
1366
1368
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
3rd October 2020 2:19pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
dikkop-flowers-olive-grove
sheri
Wow that eye!
October 10th, 2020
Mary Siegle
ace
That is amazingly clear! Wow! But what is it sitting in? It almost looks like a basket. Is there some fringe on the ground near it? What do these birds do for nesting? I’m not familiar with them.
October 10th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Excellent close up, clarity, details
October 10th, 2020
Babs
ace
He looks very relaxed in among the flowers.
October 10th, 2020
