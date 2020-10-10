Previous
Next
Dikkop sitting in the wild flowers by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1375

Dikkop sitting in the wild flowers

in the olive grove. Suddenly there are so many flowers pooping up, even nasturciums.
10th October 2020 10th Oct 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
376% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

sheri
Wow that eye!
October 10th, 2020  
Mary Siegle ace
That is amazingly clear! Wow! But what is it sitting in? It almost looks like a basket. Is there some fringe on the ground near it? What do these birds do for nesting? I’m not familiar with them.
October 10th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Excellent close up, clarity, details
October 10th, 2020  
Babs ace
He looks very relaxed in among the flowers.
October 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise