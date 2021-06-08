Sign up
Photo 1616
Bo Kaap
with it's colourful houses on the slopes of Signal Hill. There were cars parked all over and I did not want them in the scene.
8th June 2021
8th Jun 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
4830
photos
287
followers
231
following
Tags
cape-malay-quarter
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
June 8th, 2021
