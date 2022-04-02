Previous
Playtime by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1914

Playtime

for Brutus and Nala. As I was in the are I thought I might as well pop in and see what the lions are doing. It was a cold and windy day, so most of them were sleeping under some bushes. The only ones having fun were these two white lions.
2nd April 2022 2nd Apr 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Sharon Lee ace
Cute
April 2nd, 2022  
winghong_ho
So beautiful lions and great capture. We cannot see lion here. Long time ago, we have one elephant kept in the amusement park and unfortunately, he passed away already.
April 2nd, 2022  
