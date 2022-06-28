Previous
Feeding time by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2000

Feeding time

for the little calf. A part of the land the Ankole are on, was turned into a kind of pen, their were mums and calves.
28th June 2022 28th Jun 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Diana
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh , those horns - so majestic !!
June 28th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
That poor cattle - having to lug those horns around but I expect he is very proud!
June 28th, 2022  
