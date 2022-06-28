Sign up
Photo 2000
Feeding time
for the little calf. A part of the land the Ankole are on, was turned into a kind of pen, their were mums and calves.
28th June 2022
28th Jun 22
2
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6320
photos
302
followers
244
following
1993
1994
1995
1996
1997
1998
1999
2000
334
1990
1993
335
1991
1999
1992
2000
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
ankole-yonder-hill
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh , those horns - so majestic !!
June 28th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
That poor cattle - having to lug those horns around but I expect he is very proud!
June 28th, 2022
