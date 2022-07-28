Previous
Shadows on the wall by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2030

Shadows on the wall

created by my little bougainvillea. I only planted this little one last summer and it is doing very well.
28th July 2022 28th Jul 22

Diana

bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
July 28th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Superb colours!
July 28th, 2022  
