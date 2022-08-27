Previous
All gone now by ludwigsdiana
All gone now

and pruned. By October they will be flowering again.
27th August 2022 27th Aug 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Babs ace
It is looking a bit worse for wear isn't it.
August 27th, 2022  
