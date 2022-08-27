Sign up
Photo 2060
All gone now
and pruned. By October they will be flowering again.
27th August 2022
27th Aug 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
rose
Babs
ace
It is looking a bit worse for wear isn't it.
August 27th, 2022
