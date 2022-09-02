Previous
What happened in the last 250 years by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2066

What happened in the last 250 years

to the famous beach huts. Muizenberg was a very famous and prestigious seaside resort going back more than 250 years.

I was quite devastated to see how they have been partly demolished and vandalised.
2nd September 2022 2nd Sep 22

Diana

ClearDay ace
That's really sad. I love the colours, such a shame they've fallen into disrepair
September 2nd, 2022  
moni kozi ace
I think last year or 2 years ago, well, since i joined 365, these were in quite acceptable condition. I remember the artsy gang drawing / painting from one of your photos of these. So they were ok for 248-249 years, and got into this sad state within 1-2 years... man is really good at ruining everything.
September 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
