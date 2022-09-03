Previous
Next
Kalk Bay by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2067

Kalk Bay

one of the major fishing harbours in the area. There were very few vessels when I was there, so I suppose they were out fishing.
3rd September 2022 3rd Sep 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
566% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise