Previous
Next
Moving dunes by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2084

Moving dunes

The minute it gets windy, and we do get a lot of strong wind here the dunes cover the coastal road.
20th September 2022 20th Sep 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
570% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
The dunes look quite peaceful now…… the plants must help against the moving?
They use very hardy types of grass in the Netherlands
September 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise