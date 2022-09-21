Previous
Next
More covered dunes by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2085

More covered dunes

on the way to Muizenberg.

I am in a bit of a rush today, as it is 6am and at 8 the power goes off for four and a half hours. Such a nightmare, the same at 4pm again today!

Please excuse me if I cannot comment on each photo.
21st September 2022 21st Sep 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
571% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Lovely field of flowers!
September 21st, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
So very beautiful!
September 21st, 2022  
Christina ace
Wow - daisies as far as the eye can see!
September 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise