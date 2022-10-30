Previous
Leucospermum by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2124

Leucospermum

this is one of the 48 species. Most of them are only found in the Cape floristic region.
30th October 2022 30th Oct 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Photo Details

narayani
Lovely focus
October 30th, 2022  
