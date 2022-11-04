Previous
Also enjoying the Pincushions by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2129

Also enjoying the Pincushions

is the Cape Sugarbird.

This is my favourite colour and I wish I had planted them instead of the orange ones.
4th November 2022 4th Nov 22

Diana

Diana
Ann H. LeFevre ace
What a standout among those brilliant flowers!
November 4th, 2022  
Lois ace
Beautiful!
November 4th, 2022  
Milanie ace
So nicely composed
November 4th, 2022  
*lynn ace
fabulous capture, Diana
November 4th, 2022  
