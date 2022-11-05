Previous
Bottlebrush unfurling by ludwigsdiana
Bottlebrush unfurling

My neighbour has the most amazing plant with two different shades of pink.
5th November 2022 5th Nov 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Diana
Maggiemae ace
Pity we can't see a video here! It looks as if it is unfolding right now!
November 5th, 2022  
winghong_ho
So beautiful. Great capture.
November 5th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture
November 5th, 2022  
