Previous
Next
Myrtle by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2169

Myrtle

Atm we have loadshedding again for four and a half hours. Even without it, our internet is not working properly as it is sometimes on, but mostly off!

I cannot even make a simple whatsapp call without having to buy data! No idea when this will change.

On a happier note, in two hours we are going to the airport to feth Katja 🥰
14th December 2022 14th Dec 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
594% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise