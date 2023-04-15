Talking to the fish

or a partner, tha'ts what it looked like to me. It sat there chatting for a white in the same position. Quite a few times I went and looked, but came back empty handed. .



A few days ago I was lucky and could get some shots where it was not hiding in the reeds. A few reeds were blowing back and forth, so all the shots are not that great.



Another couple of hours spent stalking a bird at Spier. Now that I know which part they live in, I stop every other couple of days and try to find one. It's becoming a mission now, especially as it is just down the road.



