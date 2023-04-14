Previous
Where the birds live by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2290

Where the birds live

behind those back boulders is a little brooke where the egyptian geese and sacret ibis normally spend their time. There's two in the tree, two reflections and one on the rock.

The boulders are all natural elements and are found all over the estate, even on the lawns.
14th April 2023

Diana

ludwigsdiana
