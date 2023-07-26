Previous
Place to relax by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2393

Place to relax

and enjoy the great wines of Waterford.

Although the inner courtyard is most popular, these couches are much more comfortable during the winter months.
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Rob Z ace
That looks so inviting... :)
July 26th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
It looks so sophisticated and wonderful in the summer!
July 26th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful and relaxing!
July 26th, 2023  
Babs ace
Love the stonework it looks so inviting
July 26th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Very nice looking venue.
July 26th, 2023  
Peter ace
What a wonderful image it does looks a peaceful spot to relax Diana, Fav:)
July 26th, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
Looks a great place to relax..
July 26th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
July 26th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Beautiful shot. I think it is comfortable to sit in an open space with fresh cool air.
July 26th, 2023  
