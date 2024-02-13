Sign up
Photo 2595
A loner
in this huge open bushy landscape. This buffalo seemed to either be kicked out of the herd or just preferred his own company.
13th February 2024
13th Feb 24
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
biffalo-inverdoorn
Babs
Those horns look lethal. I wouldn't fancy those on my head I think they would give me a severe headache. ha ha
February 13th, 2024
