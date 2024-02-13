Previous
A loner by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2595

A loner

in this huge open bushy landscape. This buffalo seemed to either be kicked out of the herd or just preferred his own company.
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
710% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Those horns look lethal. I wouldn't fancy those on my head I think they would give me a severe headache. ha ha
February 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise