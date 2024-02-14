Sign up
Previous
Photo 2596
Looking for trouble
The buffalo decided to test his strength but the rhino was not game. He obviously knows he has little chance without his horn and the two of the buffalo are very dangerous.
The herd was not too far away or concerned.
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
rhino-buffalo-inverdoorn
