Previous
Looking for trouble by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2596

Looking for trouble

The buffalo decided to test his strength but the rhino was not game. He obviously knows he has little chance without his horn and the two of the buffalo are very dangerous.

The herd was not too far away or concerned.
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
711% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise