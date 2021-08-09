Previous
Next
I wonder what the female thinks by ludwigsdiana
10 / 365

I wonder what the female thinks

and which one is her partner? These two males were constantly going at each other. Just look at the way the one is clenching onto that piece of wood as if to say I am not budging!
9th August 2021 9th Aug 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
2% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Because of the eye design, they tend to look angry! Like frowning! delightful catch!
August 9th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
quite the display!
August 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise