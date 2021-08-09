Sign up
10 / 365
I wonder what the female thinks
and which one is her partner? These two males were constantly going at each other. Just look at the way the one is clenching onto that piece of wood as if to say I am not budging!
9th August 2021
9th Aug 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
5028
photos
285
followers
225
following
Canon EOS 80D
24th July 2021 3:08pm
male-weavers-are-mean-birds
Maggiemae
ace
Because of the eye design, they tend to look angry! Like frowning! delightful catch!
August 9th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
quite the display!
August 9th, 2021
