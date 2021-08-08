Previous
Is there room for 1 more? by ludwigsdiana
Is there room for 1 more?

Another Red Bishop in moult hoping to find a spot on the feeder. It was simply wonderful watching all these comings and goings.
8th August 2021 8th Aug 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Sharon Lee
Cute
August 8th, 2021  
Brigette
Awesome capture
August 8th, 2021  
leggzy
Fab shot...I just love that feeder & the vibrant colours of these little birds
August 8th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨
so many different birds to observe and capture
August 8th, 2021  
