9 / 365
Is there room for 1 more?
Another Red Bishop in moult hoping to find a spot on the feeder. It was simply wonderful watching all these comings and goings.
8th August 2021
8th Aug 21
4
3
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
23rd July 2021 11:22am
nature-is-so-wonderful
Sharon Lee
Cute
August 8th, 2021
Brigette
Awesome capture
August 8th, 2021
leggzy
Fab shot...I just love that feeder & the vibrant colours of these little birds
August 8th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
so many different birds to observe and capture
August 8th, 2021
