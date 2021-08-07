Previous
Next
Peaceful dining by ludwigsdiana
8 / 365

Peaceful dining

Both Red Bishops are still moulting. The one on the left is almost done, while the other still has a long way to go. It is the only place where I have seen the Weavers showing no aggression.
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
2% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Monique ace
Such beautiful colours on those birds
August 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise