Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
8 / 365
Peaceful dining
Both Red Bishops are still moulting. The one on the left is almost done, while the other still has a long way to go. It is the only place where I have seen the Weavers showing no aggression.
7th August 2021
7th Aug 21
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
5020
photos
284
followers
224
following
2% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Latest from all albums
1668
1666
1675
7
8
1667
1669
1676
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
23rd July 2021 11:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
neighbours-feeder
Monique
ace
Such beautiful colours on those birds
August 7th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close