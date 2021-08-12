Sign up
13 / 365
Non stop coming and going
and all so peacefully.
12th August 2021
12th Aug 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
5040
photos
285
followers
226
following
Tags
weavers-redbishops-cape-sparrow-female
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a rainbow collection of birds! Lovely.
August 12th, 2021
