The last time I saw them swimming away by ludwigsdiana
44 / 365

The last time I saw them swimming away

due to bad weather, I did not go to the dam. I went almost two weeks later ... tomorrow you will see what they look like now.
13th September 2021 13th Sep 21

Diana

Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Taffy ace
Wonderful capture!!
September 13th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Diana...This is a marvelous nature shot...love those little ones.
September 13th, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
Love watching this family grow. Beautiful shot with the wavy background.
September 13th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely. Looking forward to see them tomorrow.
September 13th, 2021  
