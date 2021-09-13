Sign up
44 / 365
The last time I saw them swimming away
due to bad weather, I did not go to the dam. I went almost two weeks later ... tomorrow you will see what they look like now.
13th September 2021
13th Sep 21
4
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
6th August 2021 11:04am
Tags
egyptian-geese-chicks
Taffy
ace
Wonderful capture!!
September 13th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Diana...This is a marvelous nature shot...love those little ones.
September 13th, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
Love watching this family grow. Beautiful shot with the wavy background.
September 13th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely. Looking forward to see them tomorrow.
September 13th, 2021
