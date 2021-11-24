Sign up
117 / 365
Every thread has it's place
so amazing to watch these clever birds do their weaving. Partly under very difficult weather conditions, the wind is howling and that nest is swaying all the time.
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
25th October 2021 1:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
weaver-shenanigans
Carole G
ace
It must be so fascinating watching these birds at work
November 24th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I can imagine us setting up a couple of chairs, a bottle of wine and our cameras, and being in absolute heaven there together!
November 24th, 2021
Chris Cook
ace
So intricate.
November 24th, 2021
