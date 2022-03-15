Sign up
231 / 365
Love letter to the Ukraine
and it's people. Unfortunately I totally forgot about it yesterday.
15th March 2022
15th Mar 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details
Tags
vergelegen
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture. The color is very attractive.
March 15th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
This is lovely Diana. I’m glad you didn’t do it yesterday as today is the day 😃 You should tag it wwwm2022
March 15th, 2022
