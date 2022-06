Secretary bird

For those who have not seen this beautiful bird before. Very elegant looking with those black feathered pants and fluffy long whitish feathers.



This poor bird is new and wandering around Eagle encounters where it is being cared for. Some idiot shot at it with a pellet gun and damaged the left wing badly. You can see it hanging! It is destined to spend the rest of it's day here. I did not want to get too close and scare it away. The previous post was taken through the netting of their enclosure.