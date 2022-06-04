Sign up
309 / 365
Up to his antics again
I was sitting on the ground just watching him next to his Dad. Suddenly he spread his wings and started running around like a little lunatic! I barely had time to get a shot.
4th June 2022
4th Jun 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
302
303
304
305
306
307
308
309
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
3rd June 2022 10:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dikkop-olive-grove
