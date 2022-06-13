Previous
Not my Photo by ludwigsdiana
321 / 365

Not my Photo

but that of my neighbour who lives in a double story house and has a great zoom lens. This is just part of three mountain ranges that have been burning.
It started behind the Helderberg and the horrific wind we have been having pushed the flames over to our side. All three mountain ranges were burning, some since last Wednesday.

Fortunately it is so high up that no wine estates have been affected. Many rich people lost their mansions though. I feel for all the animals, such a tragedy. This shot was taken a 7am yesterday morning.
Thank God it started raining yesterday afternoon and will rain for the next few days.
Diana

Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, dear. What a beautiful photo, but what a tragedy. I hope the rains stay and put out all the flames.
June 13th, 2022  
