Not my Photo

but that of my neighbour who lives in a double story house and has a great zoom lens. This is just part of three mountain ranges that have been burning.

It started behind the Helderberg and the horrific wind we have been having pushed the flames over to our side. All three mountain ranges were burning, some since last Wednesday.



Fortunately it is so high up that no wine estates have been affected. Many rich people lost their mansions though. I feel for all the animals, such a tragedy. This shot was taken a 7am yesterday morning.

Thank God it started raining yesterday afternoon and will rain for the next few days.