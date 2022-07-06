Previous
Next
A closer look by ludwigsdiana
344 / 365

A closer look

at the slopes of Simonsberg with the Helderberg far off in the background.

I have to post early as the power will soon be off again. Hope we get different slots next week :-(
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
94% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise