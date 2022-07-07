Sign up
345 / 365
The entrance to Delvera
with all these wonderful aloes as seen from the road.
Oilpaint filter in PS.
7th July 2022
7th Jul 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape
July 7th, 2022
Babs
ace
That is quite an entrance. So colourful
July 7th, 2022
