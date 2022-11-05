Previous
Next
Inquisitive little family by ludwigsdiana
Photo 466

Inquisitive little family

of Lemurs. I am sure that I was not the first human they saw, it must have been the camera shutter again.

I was very chuffed to be able to get some nice shots through the fence. One baby was on the shoulder, the other hanging on a teat.
5th November 2022 5th Nov 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
127% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Brilliant capture!
November 5th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific capture of the whole family.
November 5th, 2022  
winghong_ho
Great capture. They look like very curious to your camera.
November 5th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture
November 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise