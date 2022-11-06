Sign up
Photo 467
Grazing with a view
on a wine estate situated on the slopes of the Helderberg.
6th November 2022
6th Nov 22
2
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
ankole-cattle-yonder-hill
bkb in the city
Great capture
November 6th, 2022
winghong_ho
They are beautiful and lovely. Great capture.
November 6th, 2022
